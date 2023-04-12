Visteon (NYSE:VC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Visteon (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VC opened at $146.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $171.66.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

