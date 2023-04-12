Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

VET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

