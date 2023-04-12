voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

voxeljet Stock Performance

NYSE:VJET opened at $2.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. voxeljet has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.51.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on the manufacture and sale of 3D printers, from the sale of consumables, as well as from lease, maintenance and extended warranty agreements with customers.

