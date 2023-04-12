Jefferies Financial Group Lowers W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $69.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WRB. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.45.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.2 %

WRB stock opened at $63.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 16.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 50,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.