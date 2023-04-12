Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives GBX 195.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 195.40 ($2.42).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.11) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 164 ($2.03) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £979.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,200.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 145.43. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of GBX 99.70 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 248.60 ($3.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.07.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.