Tilray Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 84,007 call options on the company. This is an increase of 72% compared to the average volume of 48,723 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.72.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of TLRY opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tilray has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $145.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Tilray by 35.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 249,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 65,002 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Tilray by 203.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 62,619 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 89.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth about $2,908,000. 11.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.