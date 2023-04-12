The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Toyota Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Toyota Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Toyota Industries Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TYIDY opened at $53.62 on Monday. Toyota Industries has a 1-year low of $46.83 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15.
About Toyota Industries
Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.
