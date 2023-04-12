Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to C$8.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 191.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.70 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.71.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$2.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.38. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$2.09 and a 12-month high of C$5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.04. The stock has a market cap of C$537.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Ensign Energy Services

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Barth Edward Whitham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total transaction of C$35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,070,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,973,534.30. 38.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.