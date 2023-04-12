América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives $21.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Stock Down 0.7 %

AMX stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in América Móvil by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 47,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 155,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 25.5% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 40,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in América Móvil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

(Get Rating)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.