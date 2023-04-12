Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Receives $17.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.39.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.15 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.15 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ XM opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 112,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,866,527.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,082,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,645,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Chris Beckstead sold 52,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $862,660.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,646,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,509,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 112,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,866,527.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,082,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,645,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 338.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

