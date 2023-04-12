MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Price Target Cut to $5.50

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 223.53% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
MarketWise Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $1.70 on Monday. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07.
About MarketWise
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
