MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Price Target Cut to $5.50

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 223.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $1.70 on Monday. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 110,851 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in MarketWise by 74.2% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,355,844 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,844 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 277.8% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 411,749 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 302,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

