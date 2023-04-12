JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $90.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s current price.

RPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $82.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. RPM International has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.71.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in RPM International by 2,340.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

