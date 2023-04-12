Barclays Increases PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $142.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PPG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.74.

PPG Industries stock opened at $139.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $141.26.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

