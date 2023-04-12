The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Target Price to $6.25

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $6.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.71. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.56 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

