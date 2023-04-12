Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Fiverr International Price Performance

NYSE FVRR opened at $35.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $83.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 727.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 386,506 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 54.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 1,046.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 89,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 34,239 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

