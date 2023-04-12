Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.9 %

WFC opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $49.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.