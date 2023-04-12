Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$16.50

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities lowered Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.13.

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$17.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.39. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$17.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.07. The company has a market cap of C$4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$286.42 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.8930958 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total transaction of C$518,238.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,552.81. In related news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total value of C$168,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$337,823.20. Also, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 34,500 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total value of C$518,238.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at C$212,552.81. 63.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

