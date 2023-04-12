Traders Buy High Volume of Invesco Senior Loan ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 42,124 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 304% compared to the typical volume of 10,415 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 94,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 133.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BKLN stock opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

