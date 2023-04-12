Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) PT Raised to $58.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Palomar Stock Down 0.1 %

PLMR opened at $54.86 on Monday. Palomar has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palomar will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

