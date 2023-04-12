Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $313.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $313.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.60. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $337.11.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 27.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,084,048.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,792. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

