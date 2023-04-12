LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 230.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of LuxUrban Hotels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance

NASDAQ:LUXH opened at $3.03 on Monday. LuxUrban Hotels has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19.

About LuxUrban Hotels

CorpHousing Group Inc acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban.

