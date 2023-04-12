Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $80.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

ACGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $69.01 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.62.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

