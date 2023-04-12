Brokerages Set Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Price Target at $38.00

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KDNY shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $9,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,159. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $9,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 456,671 shares of company stock valued at $10,472,904. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $27.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.18.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.13). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

