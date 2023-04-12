Truist Financial Lowers APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $51.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

APA opened at $39.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.53. APA has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

Institutional Trading of APA

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that APA will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth about $73,939,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in APA by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,555 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in APA by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of APA by 324.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,737,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,860,000 after buying an additional 1,327,766 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

