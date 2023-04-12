Morgan Stanley Lowers United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $316.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $316.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.27.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $226.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.58. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.63, for a total value of $1,527,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,267,768.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,700 shares of company stock worth $50,357,971. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

