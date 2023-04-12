Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $448.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $444.00 to $448.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LLY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $364.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $345.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.30.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

