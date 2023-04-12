SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Down 4.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) were down 4.6% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $15.79 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 390,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,839,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Specifically, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 7,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $115,315.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 43,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $693,826.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 604,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,682,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 7,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $115,315.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,910 over the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.79.

SentinelOne Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in SentinelOne by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

