Analysts Set Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Target Price at $29.33

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 24,793 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $571,230.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $749,520.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,969.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 24,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $571,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,789.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,903 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Core & Main Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 33.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNM opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

