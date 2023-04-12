Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives $10.58 Average PT from Analysts

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.58.

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $8.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

About Lucid Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Lucid Group by 61.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.