Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives $10.58 Average PT from Analysts

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.58.
LCID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Lucid Group Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $8.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group
About Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
Featured Articles
