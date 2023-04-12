Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Raised to $220.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.06.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $212.32 on Monday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 445.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

