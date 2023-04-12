JMP Securities Increases PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target to $88.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:PJT opened at $70.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $61.37 and a 1-year high of $83.17.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $279.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 8.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,311,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2,871.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 167,978 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 184,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,491,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

