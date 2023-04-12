JMP Securities Increases PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target to $88.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.47% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
PJT Partners Price Performance
NYSE:PJT opened at $70.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $61.37 and a 1-year high of $83.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners
In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,311,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2,871.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 167,978 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 184,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,491,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.
About PJT Partners
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
