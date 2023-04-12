General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Citigroup

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $93.91 on Monday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $97.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3,130.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

