Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives $2.04 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.04.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HMPT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Home Point Capital from $1.35 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th.
Shares of Home Point Capital stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $298.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.50. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.
Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.
