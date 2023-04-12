Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives $14.17 Average PT from Analysts

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.17.

FSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:FSR opened at $5.62 on Friday. Fisker has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Fisker

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 160,086.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Fisker’s revenue was up 646.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fisker news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $60,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fisker news, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta sold 1,529,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $10,015,120.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,937,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,490,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,934,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,304 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Fisker by 71.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Fisker by 19.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fisker by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 1,297,909 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

(Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.