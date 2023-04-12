DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives $80.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.82. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $769,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $769,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,830.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,081 shares of company stock valued at $30,748,347 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in DoorDash by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in DoorDash by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

