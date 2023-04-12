Brokerages Set C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) PT at $20.50

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

AI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

C3.ai Price Performance

C3.ai stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,689. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after buying an additional 2,037,342 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $13,763,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in C3.ai by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after buying an additional 461,204 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Articles

