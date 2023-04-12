Brokerages Set C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) PT at $20.50

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.
AI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
C3.ai Price Performance
C3.ai stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.60.
Insider Transactions at C3.ai
Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after buying an additional 2,037,342 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $13,763,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in C3.ai by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after buying an additional 461,204 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
