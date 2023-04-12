Brokerages Set Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) PT at $1,699.33

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,699.33.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,600 ($19.81) to GBX 1,475 ($18.27) in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Mondi Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $32.25 on Friday. Mondi has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59.
Mondi Increases Dividend
Mondi Company Profile
Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Uncoated Fine Paper, and Corporate. The Corrugated Packaging segment deals with the production of containerboard and corrugated solutions.
