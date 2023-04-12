Brokerages Set Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Target Price at $994.29

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $994.29.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 800 ($9.91) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Liberum Capital cut Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 780 ($9.66) to GBX 640 ($7.93) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 990 ($12.26) to GBX 1,310 ($16.22) in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.38) to GBX 1,150 ($14.24) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FQVTF opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $23.15.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.