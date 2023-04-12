Analysts Set Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target at $30.63

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

ZLNDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zalando from €27.00 ($29.35) to €33.00 ($35.87) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Zalando stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,027.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.75. Zalando has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

