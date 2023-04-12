Analysts Set Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target at $119.50

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Price Performance

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $125.34 on Friday. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $102.78 and a twelve month high of $133.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.59 and its 200 day moving average is $115.90.

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

About Nestlé

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 53.1% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 24.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.