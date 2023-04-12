Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $47.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Dell Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 113,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $911,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

