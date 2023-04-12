Barclays Lowers Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target to $6.00

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ETRN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of ETRN opened at $5.09 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $355.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.26 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 89.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 74.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

