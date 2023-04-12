Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $169.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Up 1.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 3.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Zscaler by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Zscaler by 29.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 2.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $105.96 on Friday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $98.71 and a 12-month high of $243.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

