América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $21.50 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.50. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

América Móvil stock opened at $21.30 on Monday. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Equities research analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in América Móvil by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 83,299.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177,077 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,507,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $156,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,601 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in América Móvil by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,673,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,904 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in América Móvil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,280,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175,579 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

