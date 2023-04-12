Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Haywood Securities

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Haywood Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.13.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of LUG opened at C$17.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.80 and a 52-week high of C$17.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$286.42 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.8930958 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total transaction of C$168,911.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$337,823.20. In other Lundin Gold news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total transaction of C$518,238.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$212,552.81. Also, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 11,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total transaction of C$168,911.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$337,823.20. Insiders own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

