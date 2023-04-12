Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Cut to Hold at Haywood Securities

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Haywood Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.68.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$22.17 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$11.90 and a 1-year high of C$22.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total transaction of C$102,350.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total transaction of C$102,350.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 15,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$276,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 42,770 shares of company stock valued at $797,516 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

