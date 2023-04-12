Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Lowered to C$160.00 at ATB Capital

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 134.64% from the stock’s current price.

PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$131.00.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Down 0.4 %

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$68.19 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$61.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.60. The company has a market cap of C$935.57 million, a PE ratio of -27.95, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$91.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.60 by C($2.33). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 15.9254079 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$691,166.70. In other news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$691,166.70. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$441,247.80. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.