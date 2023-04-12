JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$90.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.80.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$65.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.53 and a 1-year high of C$80.85.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.