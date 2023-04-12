Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$47.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STLC. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cormark raised their target price on Stelco from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Stelco and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.88.

Stelco Price Performance

Shares of TSE STLC opened at C$49.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$30.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

