BlackRock (BLK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.90 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, analysts expect BlackRock to post $35 EPS for the current fiscal year and $40 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.5 %

BlackRock stock opened at $669.68 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $682.41 and its 200-day moving average is $682.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.85.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BlackRock by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,711,000 after acquiring an additional 233,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

